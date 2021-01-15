A Pasco man survived but was badly injured in a high-speed crash this week in rural Walla Walla County.
The crash happened around 11:22 p.m. Wednesday on Stateline Road, about ½ mile from its intersection with Umapine Road, according to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office and eyewitnesses.
Pasco man Carlos Silva, 20, was the sole occupant of the car that failed to negotiate a turn and landed on private property, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Jake Harold, who lives at the property where the crash happened on a curve on Stateline Road, said he often gets reckless drivers landing in his yard, but this particular crash was especially bad.
The car took out some fencing and a power pole and caused some other damage around Harold's property.
The resident said he rushed to the car that was flipped on its roof.
"I found him hanging upside down by his seat belt," Harold said of Silva. "(I) thought he was dead until he asked me to cut him down."
Walla Walla Fire Department medics came and took Silva to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Chief Deputy Richard Schram said he wasn't sure of the severity of the injuries involved, but he said the nature of Silva's injuries required greater medical attention.
The hospital doesn't release conditions of patients at this time, citing staffing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schram said deputies on the scene called Pacific Power right away to make sure any live power lines were turned off. Pacific Power was on scene Thursday morning to begin fixing the downed pole.
Harold said the pole was about 8 feet away from where it was supposed to be after Silva's Acura hatchback took it out.
Silva was cited for suspected DUI, Schram said. His blood was drawn at the hospital for a toxicology report, and further charges could be pending, following review from the Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Schram said Pacific Power was given information about the crash, and the company can decide what to do with it, including seeking damages from Silva or pressing charges of malicious mischief for destroying the pole.