A Pasco man injured on U.S. Highway 12 on the evening of Monday, Nov. 15, in Walla Walla County.
Douglas E. Rivas Emerita was driving eastbound about two miles west of Touchet at 5:42 p.m. in a 2018 Toyota when he collided with a deer in the roadway, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
Rivas Emerita, 53, was transported by ambulance to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
No other information on Rivas Emerita’s condition is known at this time.
No drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash and no charges are pending, the report noted.
