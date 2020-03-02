Walla Walla will open all park restrooms for use on Wednesday.
Park restrooms will be opened for public use in the morning and locked at night until closure in late October, according to the release.
Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.
