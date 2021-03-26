Just when the Rev. David Sibley thought the paraffin pestilence was waning, it waxed again.
Sibley is pastor of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in the center of Walla Walla where, as of Wednesday, March 17, a mystery person had over the course of two nights deposited about 1,200 pounds of used and new candles.
Video camera footage showed that for about five hours on each of those nights a person who looked to be male and wearing a snow camouflage jacket, made multiple trips to the front entry of St. Paul’s to dump bags of all kinds of candles.
Volunteers from the congregations twice cleaned up the mess and hauled it to the city dump.
Sibley said then most of the candles left behind were pillar candles, some had Goodwill stickers, some were still in shiny cellophane and many had been previously burned.
The event made Sibley wonder if the candle-bearer was suffering brain illness or if an elaborate prank was happening.
Perhaps, he said last week, someone needed enlightening of how donations to a church should work. In any case the candles could have presented an opportunity for someone to do a great deal of damage by lighting them in place.
When it didn’t happen the next night, however, the pastor extinguished any more worry over the bizarre event.
Too soon, as it turned out.
A third cascade of candles — albeit smaller — came last Friday night and yet another was there to greet him on Monday, March 22, Sibley said.
The church’s security footage shows it is very likely the same person on all the nights, he said.
Although there have been numerous suggestions on social media of what to do with the candles rather than discard them, it’s not so simple, the pastor added.
“The challenge in giving them away is we are not sure where they have been. If people see candles in front of our door, they are more than welcome to take them. We will not be offended. But churches are a little nervous about liability and we will not be sponsoring a giveaway.”
Sibley said church leaders continue to see the candle issue as a nuisance, “but not so much of one that we feel we need police action.”