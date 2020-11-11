Downtown Walla Walla’s annual Parade of Lights charts a new course around pandemic restrictions this year.
With $5,000 in cash prizes as incentive, the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation and Nelson Construction, the parade’s new title sponsor, are encouraging residents to decorate their homes or businesses and turn what would have been an illuminated procession through town into a driving tour of neighborhood lights and decorations.
Those who want to participate must sign up their home or business before Nov. 16 at downtownwallawalla.com. Decorating should be complete by Dec. 4 with the official driving tour slated for Dec. 5, what would have been the date of the traditional parade. Winners will be announced Dec. 12. Prize eligibility is limited to those in the city limits of Walla Walla and College Place.
“We realized in late summer that we needed to make a plan for the Parade of Lights,” said Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington. “The event typically draws thousands to downtown, which wouldn’t have been safe for our business owners or community during the pandemic. We hatched the idea for a driving tour instead. Our hope is that it will retain the traditional festive feel of the Parade of Lights while also allowing for a safe celebration.”
The event takes place as the city of Walla Walla also prepares to further adorn downtown with new holiday decorations.
In a video update from the city, Walla Walla Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman said 40 new light pole decorations will be added to the collection this year, along with decorations at the First Avenue plaza. Joining the massive tree and arch first unveiled last year at Heritage Square Park will be a 16-foot wreath. Lights are also expected at the park’s shelter, providing the backdrop for a holiday photo station, among other decorations.
The work is expected to take place by Thanksgiving.
Witherington said the efforts for the contest and downtown decorations got huge support from residents and business owners, spearheaded by Roger Corn and Walla Walla Environmental.
Funding also came from Columbia Rural Electric Association, Community Bank, Baker Boyer Bank and Gesa Credit Union, Coleman said.
Those who want to take the tour will have access to a route map by Nov. 30.
The annual Parade of Lights has been a 24-year tradition. In what would have been its 25th year in 2020, concerns about the parades future first arose in February, when title sponsor Macy’s announced its closure. Nelson Construction quickly came forward to offer its sponsorship. But with COVID-19 restrictions in place, crowds can’t gather to line the streets for the event. Thus creative thinking has been a must for community building during hard times.
“Even in this dark year, we hope our community will find joy in this season,” Witherington said.