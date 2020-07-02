Local fireworks sellers were unsure if sales would fizzle because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, early indications show fireworks are a hot commodity this year.
Caitlyn Michaels, youth pastor at First Assembly of God of Walla Walla, said she had been nervous government orders would limit her church’s annual tent sale in the parking lot at Walmart in College Place.
“When churches and schools started shutting down, I was like, ‘Shoot, we’re not gonna be able to do it,’” Michaels recalled.
So she dialed her supplier who works with TNT Fireworks — the company works with non-profits to use fireworks as a source of fundraising.
“She said the sales are supposed to be through the roof,” Michaels said. TNT told the supplier sales were said to be tripling across the state.
Reports last week showed sales at seasonal stands were spiking early, likely reinforced by the cancellation of community fireworks displays.
While College Place had its public fireworks display Sunday night, Walla Walla will not host its annual show at Walla Walla Community College.
Michaels was relieved to hear sales were expected to be big, since the fundraiser provides the main budget for her youth group each year.
“People were already coming in before we opened,” Michaels said. “They were looking for pallets of fireworks.”
Meanwhile, at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, Paul Steele, a board member at Valley Christian Center operating a fireworks stand on Orchard Street, said he too wasn’t sure at first about sales.
Steele said they predicted people possibly being timid to go out in droves to fireworks stands. However, he spoke to a friend selling fireworks in Oregon who said sales were up quite a bit so far this year.
Steele said that was a relief to hear because the stand raises money for items outside of the church’s normal budget, such as scholarships for its summer camp and supplies for its food bank.
On the south side of the fairgrounds, Joyce Paine and family set up their stand to support Good Samaritan Ministries, and specifically an orphanage in Masaka, Uganda.
Her daughter, Michelle Paine, said it is especially important to raise money this year because Uganda is also shut down, just like many states in the U.S. are experiencing.
“They’re going through the same things we’re going through,” she said.
Joyce Paine said this year will be difficult to compare to last year because of the road construction on Tietan Avenue that likely slowed sales down in 2019. However, she assumes people will be anxious to do something exciting after being locked down for so long.
“We’re assuming people will be ready to celebrate,” she said. “If they’re gonna blow up their money, it may as well be for a good cause.”
One customer had already come and gone with a large box full of fireworks as the crew was setting up the tent Wednesday morning.
Also joining the Good Samaritan tent is the Rev. Tim Bruner and his team from New Beginnings Chapel, usually setting up shop across the street.
The tents are combined this year, selling fireworks from Spirit of 76. Bruner’s aim is to raise money for efforts to aid the homeless population of the area, including through church-operated warming shelter and soup kitchen.
“In light of the pandemic, we just said, ‘Let’s work together this year,’” Bruner said. “We’re really hoping people take it to heart.”
Walla Walla Fire Chief Bob Yancey said many of the fundraiser stands are doing things for a good cause, but he still hopes people remain educated on what is and isn’t allowed in city limits, as it changes from College Place to Walla Walla and the county boundaries.
The requirements across the state vary widely, which is why the Washington State Patrol has a guide.
Yancey said if private sales take off this year, it could mean more responses for firefighters.
“Please be respectful to your neighbors and pets and the firefighters,” Yancey said.
One added challenge in fighting fires is the use of masks. Firefighters are required to have the masks on at all times, even against smaller brush, tree and shrub fires, which compose the majority of calls during the July 4 weekend.
“It’s somewhat difficult to fight those fires ... very difficult to do that with a mask,” Yancey said. “All interviews and interactions with the public have to be socially distanced and wearing masks.”
When asked if he anticipated private fireworks displays blowing up a bit more this year, Yancey laughed and said, “It’s gonna be a fun weekend.”