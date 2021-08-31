In honor of National Preparedness Month this September, Pacific Power has teamed up with Portland General Electric to share tips on preparing for power outages.
First on this list is to build an outage kit.
The kit should include a two-week supply of shelf-stable food and water for everyone in the household, as well as pets and livestock.
The kit should also include necessary medications and a backup plan for medical devices that need electricity to operate and an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, solar phone chargers, first aid and essential phone numbers.
Finally, the kit should include plans for relocating, if necessary.
The power companies also provided tips to stay informed. They say customers should take the time now to log into their accounts and make sure their contact information is up to date.
Pacific Power customers can text OUT to 722797 to report an outage online or call 877-508-5088 to report an outage or check status, or use the Pacific Power mobile app.