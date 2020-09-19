Dayton outage, PP map
Two spots in Dayton are currently being worked on by Pacific Power to restore electricity to about 1,000 people.

Update: 2:10 p.m., 9/19/20

Pacific Power is now reporting about 4,300 customers without power because of a damaged transmission line.

The outage is now affecting Pacific Power users in Waitsburg, Pomeroy and Dayton.

The estimated restoration time is still expected to be this afternoon.

Original story:

A second large electricity outage is being reported this morning in the greater Walla Walla Valley, this time in Dayton.

Pacific Power is reporting two spots where emergency repairs are being done near Dayton after rain and wind storms knocked out power early this morning.

About 1,000 people are without electricity as a result.

The first power failure was reported just after 7:30 a.m., and the second was reported just after 8:30 a.m. Both repairs are expected to be completed by this afternoon, according to Pacific Power.

Columbia REA is currently dealing with a power failure affecting residents in College Place and southern sections of the Valley.

