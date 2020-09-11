WESTON — Two troopers with Oregon State Police paid for a family's hotel room after they crashed their car near here.
OSP's Tyler Steele and Boon Setser helped after the one-car crash at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 204 on the Weston Mountain grade.
Steele was the investigating officer on the crash, according to an OSP report.
Anthony D. Moses, 37 of Kamiah, Idaho, was driving west on the highway when his Dodge Ram 1500 went off the road and struck a road sign. The vehicle was badly damaged and towed from the scene. Moses told Steele he may have "dozed off" and gone off the road, according to the report.
Moses' vehicle was also occupied by Cherish E. Moses, 30, of Kamiah, Angela M. Knox, 39, of Kamiah, five children ages 12 and younger and two dogs.
Nobody in the vehicle was injured.
The family was taken to Motel 6 in Pendleton, but when they had no way to pay for a room Steele said he and Setser opted to pay for them.
The driver was given a warning for inattentive driving.