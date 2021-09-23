A group inviting the community to "Stand With Us, Protecting Reproductive Rights," will gather at noon Saturday, Oct. 2, at Land Title Place, First Avenue and Main Street.
A slate of speakers, music and information on reproductive rights will be featured. The stand on Oct. 2 is in solidarity with Texas and all women in the U.S.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask and be physically distanced.
Organizers Cia Cortinas Rood, Chae Katsel and Katt Jessee posted on Facebook that people are marching in every state ahead of the Supreme Court reconvening Oct. 4.
"Women's March and more than 90 other organizations are organizing a national call to mobilize and defend our reproductive rights," the trio posted.
The intent on Oct. 2 is to send lawmakers across the U.S. and the Supreme Court "a clear, unified message. The attack on our reproductive rights will not be tolerated."
"Abortion has never been fully accessible, but we are at the risk of losing our reproductive freedom completely. The call to action is clear and urgent," they posted. "We have this opportunity to invite all the people that know us and love us into this important movement and work united as we build something better for our families and communities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.