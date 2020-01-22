Oregon Sen. Bill Hansell files for reelection

ATHENA — Oregon state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, has officially filed paperwork to run for re-election this year.
Hansell is entering his eighth year as a senator for District 29, which includes Umatilla, Morrow, Wallowa, Union, Gilliam, Sherman and half of Wasco counties.
“I had made my intention known last fall that I was planning on filing, and this was an opportune time,” Hansell said in the prepared statement last week.
“It has been my honor to represent the good people of District 29 in the Oregon Legislature, and if the citizens want me to continue for another term, I am willing and ready to serve.”
Hansell lives in Athena with his wife of nearly 53 years. He was raised on a wheat and cattle ranch, and all of their adult children were raised and educated in Athena, according to the release.
Hansell served for 30 years as a Umatilla County commissioner.
His family has farmed and ranched in Oregon for more than 100 years, according to a release.