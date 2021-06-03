Changes to fishing regulations could be enacted in Oregon this summer as a potentially devastating wildfire season and drought looms in the West, officials warned.
According to a release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, 72% of the state is already in severe or extreme drought conditions, and many waters are already at 25% of their normal flow for this time of year.
“Unfortunately, we are likely looking at a very tough summer and fall ahead for fish,” Shaun Clements, ODFW deputy administrator for inland fisheries, said in the release. “It’s possible that ODFW may have to take emergency actions to protect native fish populations due to the drought.”
Those efforts could include altering trout stocking schedules, releasing fish from hatcheries early, emergency closures on certain rivers and streams, bag limits removed to prevent dying fish in low water and possibility relocating fish to other areas.
The latest restrictions and fishing reports can be found at myodfw.com.