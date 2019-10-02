Ideal Option will open its office-based opioid treatment clinic on Main Street to the public Thursday for a community open house.

Guests are invited to tour the clinic, meet the addiction medicine staff and learn about the treatment, 4-7 p.m., at 401 W. Main St., suite 405.

Operators say the event is intended to help with community understanding of medication-assisted treatment and addiction as a chronic disease. It will also provide a platform to announce the availability of on-site behavioral health services that will start next month, according to details provided.

Kennewick-based Ideal Option has been providing services in Walla Walla since 2017. The Main Street spot is part of its network of nearly 65 office-based opioid treatment clinics across eight states.

The operation has served 414 Walla Walla residents since its opening here, the release stated.

It accepts all insurance, including Medicaid, and offers financial assistance with no waitlist for services. There is also no penalty for those who return to use.

The organization’s holistic approach with providers, social workers, caseworkers, counselors and mental health practitioners is meant to help steer clients toward family stability, stable housing, improved overall health and reduced rates of recidivism, a description said.