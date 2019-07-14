TOUCHET — An open house Tuesday will highlight the next phases of widening U.S. Highway 12.

Hosted by the state Department of Transportation, the event will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Touchet High School gymnasium.

Construction is scheduled to start next year on Phase 7, which will widen the highway to four lanes from Nine Mile Hill west of Touchet to Frenchtown. The project is scheduled to go to bid later this year.

At the open house, WSDOT staff members and members of the U.S. Highway 12 coalition will be available to answer questions and provide updates on Phase 7 and Phase 8, which will complete the plan to widen the highway to four lanes from the Nine Mile Hill area to Wallula.

The open house will not include a formal presentation, and people are encouraged to stop by anytime during the event.