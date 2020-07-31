One person was injured after a Milton-Freewater teenager allegedly caused a crash in College Place on Wednesday evening, according to Washington State Patrol.
Christopher R. Anderson, 27, of Milton-Freewater was sent to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with unspecified injuries. His condition was not available.
Anderson was the passenger in a 1995 Toyota Corolla driven by Justin C. Anderson, 31, of Milton-Freewater. The two were northbound on State Route 125 and came to a stop at the intersection of the highway and South College Avenue around 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, the report said.
While stopped at the intersection, a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 16-year-old teenager from Milton-Freewater rear-ended Anderson's car. The teen driver was not injured, neither was a 15-year-old passenger, also from Milton-Freewater.
Both teens were reportedly wearing seat belts, but the Andersons were not, according to WSP.
The 16-year-old was cited for following too closely.
Both vehicles were damaged but were driven from the scene.