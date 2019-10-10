WALLULA — A person died Wednesday night near Attalia Road when they were shot by a co-worker in a car, according to law enforcement.

“All I can tell you is that there was an altercation between co-workers, and one shot the other,” Richard Schram, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, wrote in an email. “There is no one outstanding, and there is no danger to the public.”

Law enforcement were called to the scene at about 7 p.m., and Washington State Patrol Crime Lab detectives were aiding the investigation.

Schram said more information would be released sometime today.