For people in Walla Walla and College Place who’ve had one eggnog too many this holiday season, Tipsy Taxi can provide a free ride home.
Drunk driving, which accounted for nearly one-third of car crash fatalities in 2018, increases during the holidays, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
To help prevent those unnecessary deaths and collisions, the Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition is offering Tipsy Taxi for the sixth year, paid for by community sponsors and staffed by a team of volunteers.
From Dec. 13 through Dec. 31, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, those in need of a ride can call 509-522-8299 and be picked up from the tavern, restaurant or Christmas party by one of up to two volunteers on duty that night.
“This is, of course, to get impaired drivers out of the streets, especially around the holidays,” said Ruben Hernandez, injury prevention program coordinator for the county.
The program was started seven years ago, Hernandez said, and has run each year except for 2020, when it was determined that the pandemic placed too great a risk on the team of volunteer drivers.
The program is run without any cost to county taxpayers, relying instead on donations of goods and services from area businesses, including the loaning of two cars to the program by Walla Walla Valley Honda, Hernandez said.
A handful of open slots are still available for volunteers who want to help keep the streets of their community safe this holiday season, and those interested in volunteering their time for an eight-hour shift can call Hernandez at 509-524-2654.
