MILTON-FREEWATER — One person was killed in a mobile home fire Friday evening.

The victim's identity had yet to be released Monday by Milton-Freewater Fire Department officials, who responded to the fire.

Crews responded to the fire about 5:15 p.m. at 392 Raspberry Loop, according to a release. About 75% of the home was damaged. No fire or medical crews were injured, the release stated.

MFFD Chief Shane Garner said he could not provide any further information, but said Milton-Freewater police were investigating.

