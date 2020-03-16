MILTON-FREEWATER — One person was killed in a mobile home fire Friday evening.
The victim's identity had yet to be released Monday by Milton-Freewater Fire Department officials, who responded to the fire.
Crews responded to the fire about 5:15 p.m. at 392 Raspberry Loop, according to a release. About 75% of the home was damaged. No fire or medical crews were injured, the release stated.
MFFD Chief Shane Garner said he could not provide any further information, but said Milton-Freewater police were investigating.