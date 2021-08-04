MILTON-FREEWATER — One man from Walla Walla was injured and another was cited for his reported involvement in an Oregon crash last week, police reported.
According to Oregon State Police, the crash happened at around 12:15 p.m. Friday, July 30, on Highway 11 at its intersection with Highway 332, north of Milton-Freewater.
Conner Girardin, 41, of Walla Walla was traveling south down the highway and slowed to make a left turn onto Highway 332, according to the OSP report.
Traveling behind him was Carlos N. Luciano, 26, of Walla Walla.
Luciano rear-ended Girardin's vehicle as Girardin attempted the turn, the report notes.
Girardin was taken to a local hospital for treatment of neck pain.
Luciano was cited for allegedly driving without a license and following too closely.
Both vehicles received minor damage and neither needed to be towed.