Once addicted, Walla Walla nurse now helps others with recovery

She never thought addiction would grip her, but it has.
Melissa Cross, whose nursing license was suspended and recently expired due to her battle with the disease, said addiction knows no boundaries. And though she’s working on her recovery and reinstating her license, she said she didn’t think she’d get as far as she has or work where she is now — with other addicts.
She and the Washington State Department of Health “entered an agreement” in October requiring “her to enroll in and comply with a substance-abuse monitoring program, after which her credential will be reinstated, and she will be placed on probation,” according to a DOH release.
While completing the program, she began working at a local public health nonprofit on Feb. 1, 2018.
“I love my work at Blue Mountain Heart to Heart,” she wrote in an email. “Every day I work with people just like me, who I believe are just trying to do the best they can given their unique story.”
Falling down
In recalling her story, Cross said her memory is fuzzy due to drug use and trauma.
“I do not remember the first time I injected an illicit drug or what exactly was going through my mind at the time,” she wrote. “I do know I never thought that I would be someone who would do something like that, but there I was. Addiction can touch anyone in life; the disease does not discriminate.”
Cross was adopted, but she found out later from her half-brother that her biological father battled addiction, from which he died.
“I never got to meet him,” she said.
After discovering that, she said, her own addiction made more sense. As she knew from being a nurse — a career she considers part of her identity — the disease often runs in the family.
As far as her career, Cross said choosing it was easy.
“I’ve always liked helping people,” Cross said, adding she worked with street youth and at a crisis line when she was younger.
After growing up in Kirkland, Wash., Cross graduated magna cum laude from the University of Washington in 2010. During that time, she began working at Harborview Medical Center’s Regional Burn Center intensive care unit in 2007. She continued there until her now ex-husband wanted to move in 2013 to Walla Walla, where he’d graduated, to raise their two children.
After the move, she worked in various nursing jobs for Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Kadlec, but she said she soon found herself in myriad relationship problems and misdiagnosis of mental health illness.
“After Harborview, I never found the right-fitting job for me … It was a difficult time in my life,” she said. “I had relationship problems and young children at home to take care of. I was working long hours as the primary income provider. I had postpartum depression that had been resistant to medication treatment, and I wasn’t sleeping well … (I) was receiving treatment which made my symptoms worse.”
She was given opiates during her caesarean-section delivery and she knew how they would make her feel, she said, and knew she could get them because she was a nurse.
“I was desperate to not feel my feelings anymore, and opiates gave that to me,” she said.
Confessing
She self-reported on July 2013 to the state Department of Health Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission that she was being treated for alcoholism and had taken fentanyl from her workplace, according to DOH records.
She then signed a five-year substance abuse monitoring contract in September 2013, but violated its terms, including taking 107 doses of meperidine and 10 of hydromorphone, testing positive for morphine, and positive for meperidine and cannabinoid, and missing required check-ins.
She allegedly had stockpiled controlled substances “in preparation to harm herself,” according to the DOH, and she had to get a psychological evaluation before petitioning for reinstatement.
She was discharged from the Washington Health Professional Services program in 2016, and she later was charged with demerol possession.
Her license was suspended for the length of her criminal sentence — 12 months of community custody — and she was required to participate in the WHPS program again at its discretion for any possibility of license reinstatement.
But she was arrested for investigation of DUI in June 2018, according to U-B archives. According to the DOH, she had driven with two of her children in the car and hit a parked vehicle. Her blood-alcohol level was 0.277 percent.
It was a tough blow.
“Losing my license was hard for me,” she said. “It was a big part of my identity. I don’t get to say that (I’m a nurse) anymore … I wasn’t sure I’d ever be a nurse again.”
New beginning
But a window opened.
As part of reinstating her license, Cross said, she had to complete community service hours, which she did at Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, a local organization whose mission is “to promote public health with advocacy, education, harm reduction, and support for individuals across a spectrum of chronic conditions, with a special emphasis on HIV prevention and care,” according to the website.
When a harm-reduction coordinator position became available last year, she applied and was accepted, she said, which surprised her due to her previous addiction. She also said that as a nurse, she never thought she’d work in anything besides the intensive-care unit.
“It can be daunting to tell someone about your addiction,” she said of applying for jobs. “I got a unique opportunity to apply for this job.”
She has yet to see her license reinstated, but she oversees the organization’s syringe exchange programs in Walla Walla and Pasco and is responsible for reporting harm reduction programming and outcome to the state and federal government.
So, of course, she works around addicts daily, she said, but rather than tempt her, it dissuades her from using.
“I enjoy working with people with addiction because it reminds me that addiction is pretty miserable,” she said. “Most people want out.”
Heart to Heart Executive Director Everett Maroon said he was aware Cross’s nursing license was suspended upon her hiring, but she had recognized her condition.“Her challenges with drug use are part of why she connects so well with our clients seeking support and entry into recovery,” he wrote in an email. “Melissa is currently working hard to restore her license and is in the process of fulfilling state requirements for recertification.
“We are happy with the quality of her work and her dedication to our clients.”
Maroon said Cross has CPR and HIV training to complete, after which she will begin clinical hours at Heart to Heart while being supervised by Washington State University’s nursing school.
Cross admitted “failing” in the WHPS program before, but now was “coming with a different attitude and intent.”
Gaining ground
The at-least five-year program includes check-ins every weekday to see if a urinalysis is needed, keeping track of support group/meeting attendance, reporting ongoing treatment, and having a worksite monitor.
“As a health professional, I have the privilege to access a program like this, whereas most people struggling with addiction do not unless they have a criminal charge and have been accepted into the Adult Recovery Court,” Cross said.
Perhaps another difference in her story compared to others’: “I never looked like a drug addict,” she said. “For other people, they’re generally treated less-than-human.”
The exception wasn’t good, she said, because it might’ve made it easier for her to hide her addiction, but also perhaps due to her profession, she self-reported rather quickly, which likely saved her life.
“Everyone will have a different story of recovery and what worked for them to fight this insidious disease of addiction,” she said. “My story, like many others, includes relapse, but I keep getting back up after every devastating fall and trying again.”