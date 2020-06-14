On the rise: Downtown WW apartments point to economic recovery key

On the corner of East Rose and Palouse streets in downtown Walla Walla, the city’s landscape is changing, both physically and economically.
Construction of The Lodge — a five-story apartment building, still in development — may have been slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic, but local business and government leaders say the complex is a sign of what could still be as the community attempts an economic recovery.
Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington says the project brings the downtown area closer to a longtime goal, which is to see local residents use the area more, not just tourists.
“I think we all saw in the course of the last several months of the shutdown that we can’t have all of our eggs in one basket,” Witherington said.
“Tourism is an important piece of our economic vitality, but having the local support is crucial to keeping us afloat through the good times and bad. Something like livability downtown makes our entire area economically stronger.”
Witherington said a steady stream of residents using downtown businesses can create an economy that weathers everything from the tourism “shoulder season” to pandemics.
With 120 apartments ranging from studio size to two-bedroom “premium” options, plus 17 short-term rentals, The Lodge could easily add about 100 people venturing by foot into the downtown area on any given day.
As the project continues to build up, anticipation rises, too.
Steve Wenzel, store director of Safeway on East Rose Street, says the store is getting a facelift and some other changes to meet what’s anticipated to be much higher demand (see story, Page A4).
Witherington said there are a number of retail options that residents will be able to tap.
Those include tenants in the recently launched Showroom on Colville. Among them is an additional market with the expansion of College Place’s Andy’s Market in the form of The Market by Andy’s.
Seattle-based Evergreen Housing Development pursued the project for three years before they finally began demolition of the former Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks lodge on the property — a moment that came after a fair amount of back-and-forth with the Walla Walla City Council.
In June 2019, city leaders and Evergreen executives were all smiles at the ceremonial groundbreaking.
When COVID-19 hit the state of Washington, construction projects had to pump the brakes, with some stopping entirely for the season. The Lodge was considered essential construction, but developers halted anyway.
Evergreen President Andrew Brand said progress stopped for a short time on The Lodge, but it just wasn’t safe to halt much longer.
Brand said his team was worried about long-term damage to the structure with wind and rain potentially warping the framing and floorboards.
Construction workers returned to the project and have continued to finish the framing.
Brand said progress is going slower than hoped with the smaller crew that’s required to maintain social distancing. But the priority was to make sure the building was made safe while those working on it remained healthy.
Walla Walla Development Services Director Elizabeth Chamberlain said windows and roofing should be starting soon on the building.
What was supposed to be a completion by about October of this year has been pushed out to February 2021, Brand said.
That completion date may end up being good timing, Chamberlain said, because it falls in the off-season for tourism.
“The timing of the winter opening times nicely with our tourism transition,” Chamberlain said. “... You kind of have that base population available (for shopping) during that off-season.”
That, Witherington said, is one of the economic keys that a place like The Lodge can be for a small town like Walla Walla.
Brand said the downtown played a big role in how the building would be designed. There are fewer communal amenities than some of Evergreen’s more suburban complexes because the downtown itself is an amenity. There will still be a gym, common room and work spaces, as well as a retail spot on the corner of the main floor, which Brand said is still available to lease.
“That tenant could help create more of a common space for the building and for the neighborhood as well,” he said.
If that corner is leased, it would wrap up a transformation of that intersection in just a few short years. In 2018, the former Red Lion Inn & Suites was undergoing renovation while the Elks club was hoping to have a new tenant soon.
By 2021, The FINCH, The Lodge and a soon-to-be remodeled Safeway will all sit at the intersection of Palouse and Rose.
Research shows that such renovations of downtown neighborhoods are hugely positive investments for cities.
A February 2005 study from the National Association of Realtors found that cities that were able to transform derelict or underutilized properties saw “revitalized” community spaces surrounding the projects.
“Our foot traffic is definitely gonna increase,” Chamberlain said. “Most likely more during the weekday.”
Brand said Evergreen remains enthusiastic about the city’s economic viability.
“We’re very excited about it,” Brand said. “We’re still excited about the Walla Walla market place for rental housing.
“We think this will be a great addition not just to rental housing in Walla Walla but a great addition to the downtown — something that will hopefully bring some more people downtown.”