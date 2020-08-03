A 63-year-old guest worker in Okanogan County died Friday night while under quarantine at a farm labor camp, according to a statement released by his employer, Gebbers Farms.
Earl Edwards had been doing seasonal work at Gebbers Farms for more than 10 years. He first showed signs of possible COVID-19 illness on July 21, and after visiting a doctor, went into quarantine in separate lodging the company has set up for those who may be sick with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A company spokesperson said workers in the quarantine facility are checked at least twice daily, and that earlier Friday, Edwards appeared to be doing well, did not have a fever or show other COVID-19 symptoms. But later he was found unresponsive.
Gebbers is one of the largest orchard companies in Eastern Washington, and this is the company’s second guest worker death during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are profoundly saddened by this loss … our hearts go out to his wife, family and friends,” said Cass Gebbers, chief executive officer of Gebbers Farms.