By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
This story has been updated with new information since it was first published.Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District said an oil leak at the Little Goose Dam had to be contained Thursday, March 18, because of “an electrical incident.”
The oil leak originated from a transformer on the dam north of Dayton on the Snake River, according to a news release from the Corps late Thursday night, March 18.
Corps officials said some of the oil reached a gatewell structure, which is connected to the Snake River, but the spill was contained. Corps workers were cleaning up the spill late Thursday.
Dam transformers are part of a system within a hydroelectric dam that converts the energy of water rushing through turbines into usable electricity. The oil inside acts to insulate and cool the transformer.
It wasn’t entirely clear how much oil escaped from the transformer, but officials said they would estimate that once they investigated the leak further and tried to identify what caused the “system failure.”
Officials said they had to contact oversight agencies following the transformer’s failure — the National Response Center, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Washington Department of Ecology.
The transformer is out of commission for now, Corps officials said, but a second transformer on site is ready to be used if the Bonneville Power Administration requests it.
The federal administration works to sell and distribute the electricity generated by 31 Northwest dams, accounting for about 28% of all electrical power in the Northwest.