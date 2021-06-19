Children danced and people of all ages laughed and enthusiastically enjoyed a BBQ at Washington Park in Walla Walla Saturday, June 19, during the city’s first formal recognition of Juneteenth, hosted by Annabelle’s BlackBerry Sauce Company.
To be clear, however, June 19, 2021, is not the first Juneteenth.
The holiday has been celebrated by Black Americans since the last enslaved Black Americans learned they were free in 1865 in Galveston, Texas, where Union soldiers brought them the news two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
This year is simply the first time it’s been a federally recognized holiday. The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution recognizing the day and the Walla Walla City Council also voted to observe it.
Washington is recognizing it as state holiday beginning in 2022.
Freedom and joy were popular themes during the event as Aqueelah McQueen-Sweet — a Seattle singer who grew up in Walla Walla — sang “Oh Happy Day” and the crowd danced and clapped along.
Earlier in the morning, about 75 were in attendance at the “Little Free Diverse Library” ribbon cutting ceremony at Colville Street Patisserie.
The free library box will feature books on diversity and the Black experience.
The event at Washington Park saw about 50 people in attendance at about 11 a.m. Annabelle’s BlackBerry Sauce Company owner Tawn Smith-McQueen said he wanted to host the event so the Black community in Walla Walla could be heard.
“I’ve lived here, in Walla Walla, all my life,” Smith-McQueen said. “I’ve been part of this community for most my life. But we have never had a voice. The Black community has never had a voice.”
Smith-McQueen said Walla Walla has Black professionals who could be serving as role models for area youth, and he’s hoping events and exposure like this can help make that happen. He said too many successful people lose contact with the Black community.
He said the Black community gaining a voice is the first step to welcoming many back.
Smith-McQueen said he hopes this year’s celebration is the first of many, larger events to come.
“For us, Juneteenth is our Independence Day,” he said. “If we’re allowed to in the future, we want fireworks and all the rest of it.”
Smith-McQueen getting the event approved by the city was a hard process that almost fell through the day before.
“It’s been a struggle,” he said. “But it’s a good struggle, because I’m here today and Juneteenth is established.”