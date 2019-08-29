COLLEGE PLACE — Instead of cutting ribbons, officials strung them up Wednesday to mark a milestone in a $4.2 million water project.

The event at Christ Community Fellowship and Liberty Christian School commemorated the hookup of the church and school with the city’s water system. The connection ends years of dependency on bottled water by the school’s 90-plus students as well as the 120 congregants.

State Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-College Place, and state Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser, helped state Department of Health and College Place officials string up ribbons to symbolize the connection and the partnerships built over the past five years to make the project happen.

In 2014, the church and school had to cut off the well water supplying their system due to high nitrite levels. After they approached the city to explore connecting to the municipal water system, the situation took on a new dimension in 2015 when two of the city’s main water wells failed.

A combination of state loans, a state legislative appropriation, city funds and financial contributions have since paved the way to extend the city system to the church and school and relocate the city’s Water Well No. 1 on church property, which has since been donated to the city.

“This endeavor has been about patience, providence and partnerships,” said Fred Sweet, Christ Community Fellowship board member. He added the new water supply was marked by another milestone.

“And last week we turned on our drinking fountain,” he said.