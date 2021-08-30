Extremely low numbers of returning steelhead on tributaries of the Columbia River Basin have forced restrictions on prime angling rivers in Southeast Washington and Northeast Oregon, officials announced Friday, Aug. 27.
Fish and wildlife commissioners of Oregon and Washington held a virtual joint meeting Friday to discuss steelhead returns on the Columbia River and learned from fishery managers that 2021 marks the lowest census on record.
According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the passage of summer steelhead at Bonneville Lock and Dam on the Columbia River from July 1 to Aug. 26 was at its lowest count since 1938.
The preseason estimate for A-run steelhead was at 89,200 — the new in-season prediction is 35,000.
“We’re in uncharted territory here” said ODFW's Shaun Clements in a release. Clements is the deputy administrator of the department's fish division.
“The combination of a historically low run on top of multiple years of low runs, and the very poor environmental conditions that seem likely to continue based on the most recent drought forecast, mean this is a regional problem."
According to the Lewiston Tribune, Washington commissioners plan on shutting down steelhead fishing from the Snake River delta at Burbank to the Idaho-Washington border at Clarkston.
Also on Friday, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that Oregon rivers connected to the the Columbia system will be closed to steelhead retention from Wednesday, Sept. 1, to Dec. 31, including the Walla Walla River starting at the Oregon-Washington border.
No official announcements from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife had been announced for the Walla Walla River on the Washington side of the border as of Saturday morning.
Emergency rule changes can be found at the department's website: wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations.
The Tribune also reported that Oregon and Washington commissioners will work with Idaho officials for consistent fishing practices on Columbia-connected waters in that state.
Other Oregon rivers with restrictions are the John Day, Umatilla and Deschutes rivers. Specific restrictions can be found at myodfw.com.