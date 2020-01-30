Officials ID body found Wednesday as missing College Place man

A man missing from College Place since December is the person found dead by a kayaker Wednesday morning at the mouth of the Walla Walla River.
Arcane J. “AJ” Wilkinson, 20, was reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” to College Place police in mid-December. He was identified as the dead man late Wednesday afternoon by the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release.
The man apparently had ties in Washington, Oregon and Louisiana, according to his family.
Authorities haven’t said how or why Wilkinson died, but an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to Walla Walla County Sheriff’s deputy Richard Schram.
A kayaker told authorities he saw a body at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday near an inlet where the Walla Walla River meets the Columbia River and led them to the spot at about 8:40 a.m., Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt said.
Sheriff’s Office deputies, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Walla Walla County Fire District 5 crews pulled the body from the river, Klundt said, and took it to Madame Dorion Memorial Park, which had the closest boat launch to the scene.
It was unknown how long the body had been there, Klundt said, or from where it came. He also said the kayaker’s identity was unknown.
Wilkinson hadn’t communicated with family and friends for several weeks. College Place police released information on his disappearance on Jan. 8.
Family and friends said he left behind his possessions and they “pinged” his cell phone to a Umatilla County area, near the Washington and Oregon state border. Later attempts were unsuccessful, meaning his phone was likely turned off or out of battery.
The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 509-524-5400.