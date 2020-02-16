Officials begin preliminary damage assessments in Walla Walla County

Millions of dollars. That’s the amount Walla Walla County and city public works officials said the region’s early February flood likely has cost.
But they’re just getting started taking inventory.
“Right now, we’re in the process of assessing the total damage,” said Tony Garcia, Walla Walla County Public Works director.
Mill Creek Road appeared to be the worst, he said.
Mill Creek Bridge will need repairs of $350,000 to $450,000, Garcia said. By Friday, workers had made repairs and reopened the bridge, according to Seth Walker, county Public Works chief of engineers and construction.
Another structure, 7-Mile Bridge, needed full replacement, Garcia said, which likely will cost $5-10 million.
Along Mill Creek itself but closer to College Place, Wallula Bridge likely needs up to $300,000 for repairs. The bridge was deemed structurally sound, Walker said, although photos and videos posted online during Feb 7-9 flooding event showed a portion of the roadway connected to the bridge collapsing.
Other repairs along roads will add up, too, Walker said, such as a bank over Touchet North Road, a complete washout on Luckenbill Road and water over Last Chance Road, which created a “waterfall.”
Wickersham Road had a portion gone, he added, and emergency repairs had been made so residents could access their homes.
It was still unclear exactly what the costs would be, Garcia said, as workers were still trying to gain access to damaged roads to assess them.
Still, the bill was adding up, he said, and he was “getting creative” in finding funding for it. He said he hoped FEMA would step in, providing 75% of the cost to the county’s 25%. Another funding source could be federal-aid highway funding, which applied to major collector roads.
“Right now, we’re running against the clock,” he said of gathering and submitting damage estimates to state and federal agencies.
The deadline to submit FEMA information to Walla Walla County Emergency Management is Feb. 21. That report gets sent to the state, where agents compile counties’ information and forward to the president to approve.
But, he said, his employees were “like a well-oiled machine so far,” as they had worked 24/7 during the brunt of the flood, and last week were adjusting shifts to gather information when it was daylight.
Meanwhile, at the city level, Public Works Director Ki Bealey said the only damage was at one of the city’s water sources, the Mill Creek intake, as the flood had washed away parts of the road and perhaps the pipeline.
Workers hadn’t been able to access much of the pipeline this week, he said, so it was unclear how much was damaged and whether it was in Walla Walla County or Umatilla County. He added the intake originated in Umatilla County, so he was coordinating with officials there.
Assuming the pipeline was destroyed, Bealey guessed repairs would cost about $2 million.
“We need to figure out whether we can take the lead in that,” he said.