The Community Resilience Initiative, the YWCA and Blue Zones Project Walla Walla Valley have joined forces to organize events for Resilience Month in Walla Walla County.
October was officially proclaimed Resilience Month by the City of Walla Walla and the Walla Walla County Commissioners
The month is dedicated to celebrating and building individual and community resilience.
“Resilience is not something we are born with. Resilience is an action, a verb. It’s hard work,” said Ursula Volwiler, the new director of community engagement for the Community Resilience Initiative. “Resilience is more than just bouncing back. It involves learning and growing, which will help you be better equipped to withstand future challenges.”
The month of events consist of virtual “Lunch and Learn” sessions on Thursdays.
The series kicked of Thursday, Oct. 7 with Why does Community Resilience matter? And how do we "build" Community Resilience?
On Oct. 14, is the Power of Purpose Workshop with Blue Zones Project from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees must pre-register at wwvalley.bluezonesproject.com/events.
Oct. 21 is Supporting Healthy Teen Dating at noon. Pre-register at ywcaww.org/dvam.
Finally, Oct. 28 is Rhythms of Regulation at noon. Pre-register at criresilient.org/community-engagement.
