Officials ordered immediate evacuation on Friday, Aug. 6, of areas north and west of the Green Ridge Fire burning in the Umatilla National Forest south of Dayton and east of Walla Walla.
A Level 3 evacuation notice — “leave immediately” — was issued by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for areas beginning at the northern Umatilla National Forest boundary, from Tucker Road to the Garfield County Line.
The evacuation extends to the western forest boundary, south of the Walla Walla Road and North Touchet Road intersection. The intersection of the two roads is diagonal to Midway Campground at Skyline Drive.
The Green Ridge Fire is at least one month old, as of Saturday, Aug. 7, and continues to burn through shrubs, grass and trees in the central Blue Mountains.
Friday evening, spot fires caused by gusting winds caused the fire to grow a bit and continue to threaten well-used public lands, including near Camp Wooten Retreat Center.
As of Saturday, the fire remained at 15% containment and was more than 14,000 acres in size.
The fire, first discovered by fire watchers on July 7, has been burning on federally owned wild lands, but it has forced Level 3 evacuations in Columbia and Garfield counties, ordering anyone in remote areas along the Tucannon River corridor to leave immediately, officials announced Friday.
According to Blue Mountain Fire Information, run by the Blue Mountain Inter-agency Dispatch Center, firefighters had to deal with gusting wind late Friday night, which started spot fires in the northeast corner of the containment zone, near the ford of Cold Creek and Tucannon River.
Green Ridge Fire Incident Commander James Aragon said Friday night was active for firefighters.
“We had several spot fires ... that put up a pretty good sized column (of smoke),” Aragon said. “(It) burned actively through the night.”
One spot fire grew to about 1,000 acres overnight. The “intense energy” of the northeast corner of the fire started to die down around 2 a.m. Saturday, and most of the firefighting resources were to remain in that area during the day, Aragon said.
Throughout Saturday, continued winds were expected to push the fire spread up to 1 acre per hour. Winds out of the west, and the natural terrain, were expected to continue moving the fire to the north and east, toward the Level 3 evacuation zone that covers parts of Columbia and Garfield counties.
The Level 3 evacuation zone includes several of the lakes along the Tucannon River corridor, including the Camp Wooten Retreat Center and Tucannon Campground.
Aragon said the Lick Fire, just a few miles east of the Green Ridge Fire, remained “pretty much unchanged,” as of Saturday morning.
That fire burning in Garfield and Asotin counties remains at 90% containment and has burned more than 80,000 acres.
More information about the Green Ridge Fire can be found online at facebook.com/greenridgefire2021, which is operated by the Inter-agency Dispatch Center.