It was supposed to be an empowering space for Black students at a university where only about 5% of the student body identifies as Black.
On the evening of Feb. 9, Seattle University senior and Black Student Union President Adilia Watson welcomed a dozen students who had joined a Zoom-based virtual meeting to watch a film clip in honor of Black History Month and to discuss a BSU-led scholarship campaign.
A few minutes into the screening, the Zoom room exploded into chaos.
The screen filled with twice as many participants, unknown hijackers who turned their cameras on and off, shouted racist slurs and profanity, and called the BSU members “monkeys.” They filled the meeting’s chat box with a torrent of offensive name calling and racist remarks.
Watson tried to remove the intruders, but was forced to shut down the meeting.
“It felt like terrorism,” Watson said.
Students attending from their dorm rooms, living rooms and kitchen tables were left staring at blank screens, feeling shattered and wounded, angry and determined to fight back.
The migration of work, school and prayer to online platforms has created a new form of cyber harassment called Zoom bombing, where hijackers disrupt video conferences with racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic or pornographic material. As of late February, the Anti-Defamation League had tracked more than 30 Zoom bombing attacks that disrupted Black History Month events nationwide.
Since last March, countless incidents have been reported in Washington state by Black student unions, community organizations and public officials, but people targeted say there is almost no recourse for the attacks. While a perpetrator could be charged with computer intrusion, fraud or a hate crime depending on the type of meeting and content used in the attack, tracking down suspects is difficult and a number of cases in the state have gone unresolved.
But for people who have been targets, the incidents leave a lasting psychological impact. That’s why researchers and civil rights organizations say there needs to be more legislation, enforcement and education to prevent the incidents, and for the hijackers to be held accountable.
“Over the last several years there’s been an emboldening of racism, white supremacy and extremism, and that has ripple effects. And that reverberates across social media,” said Lauren Krapf, ADL’s counsel for technology policy and advocacy.
Widespread incidents
After Watson shut down the intruders, the Seattle University students reconvened in a private virtual meeting.
“For a good 10 minutes we were all pretty stunned. We literally didn’t know what to do because it was so crazy,” BSU Vice President Tatianah Summers recalled.
Several BSU members said that while they’ve been the target of the n-word throughout their lives, the virtual attack felt unlike any form of racism they had experienced.
People targeted by cyber attacks are often caught off guard by the behavior, said Monnica Williams, a psychologist supervisor at University of Ottawa who researches race-based stress and trauma.
“Most people wouldn’t behave in the same way in person as they do when they feel like they’re sheltered behind a digital curtain,” Williams said.
A lifetime of microaggression, racism and lack of support could exacerbate the psychological impact of Zoom bombings for people of color, according to her research. “It could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back and could push somebody over into a PTSD reaction,” Williams said.
Black student organizations aren’t the only ones being targeted. In July, intruders took over a virtual event for retailers on COVID-19 policy, hurling racist slurs against Black and Asian people. Then someone screen-shared a video on a loop of a Black woman being hung.
Kent Chamber of Commerce CEO Zenovia Harris said the video still haunts her. The humiliation, shame and devastation that followed “hit like a ton of bricks.”
As the first Black leader of the chamber in its over 70-year history, Harris wondered if the attack was personally directed at her and feared for her physical safety. It further compounded the racial trauma she experienced in the wake of Breonna Taylor’s killing by Louisville, Kentucky, police earlier that year.
Harris felt responsible as a meeting host, like she had invited people to a party that became violent. For several months, she would say a prayer whenever she let someone into a Zoom room in hopes that it would not be hijacked.
On March 24, a North Thurston Public Schools Black Student Union coalition meeting on self-care and mental health practices was interrupted when a racist slur directed at Black people was shouted and written in the chat box. Classes had been disrupted before, but the coalition’s advisers say this was the first time people were targeted for their race.
“There’s a whole undercurrent of racism that impacts some of these students of color in a visceral, much more personal way,” North Thurston High School BSU adviser Sara Foppiano said.
Foppiano, River Ridge High School BSU adviser Christie Tran, and Timberline High School BSU adviser Alliniece Andino said the initial response by the district’s information technology help desk and law enforcement was disappointing.
“We’re experiencing some sense of trauma, and when we call for help and your initial words are ‘we can’t help you’ versus ‘we can look into that,’ that’s a problem,” Andino said. “That to me was lacking so much humanity.”
Tran, who is Vietnamese, and Andino, who is Black, said it’s an extra burden for people of color to explain to school leaders and law enforcement why an incident was racist and should be investigated as a hate crime.
“There definitely needs to be an equity lens applied to all district policies and practices to ensure there is justice that’s not blind to the identities of our students and our staff,” Tran said.
When heavy metal music started blaring during a Bryn Mawr-Skyway virtual town hall last October, host John Taylor knew intruders had taken over. Taylor, the Department of Local Services director for unincorporated King County, said that about a dozen people started shouting offensive words, and one of them continuously wrote a racist slur in the chat box.
The dozen hijackers were evicted from the meeting within a couple of minutes, and Taylor pushed the slurs in the chat box out of sight by posting the lengthy Walt Whitman poem ‘Song of Myself’ in the chat.
After the attack, the department changed municipal meetings to a webinar format. Now participants’ questions are screened by a moderator.