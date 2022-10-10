YAKIMA - Six nurses and a police officer were treated after exposure to a hazardous substance at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital around 10 a.m. Monday, officials said.
Yakima Police spokeswoman Yvette Inzuza said several staff members at the hospital became ill after a nurse found a man smoking in one of the rooms at the hospital on Monday morning. A Yakima police officer who responded also became ill, she said.
The officer is home recovering and should be fine, Inzuza said.
Officials are concerned about possible fentanyl exposure, she said. The officer is recovering, and a total of six nurses were sickened and are being evaluated, officials said. No other patients were affected, a news release from Memorial said.
The Yakima Fire Department, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and hospital security also responded. They cleared and ventilated the area and closed public access to the hospital during the response.
The situation was resolved shortly before noon, and the hospital reopened to visitors, the news release from Memorial said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.