A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday in the foothills of the Blue Mountains including Walla Walla, Dayton and Waitsburg.
The National Weather Service advises motorists who must drive to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
More snow is expected Friday night, particularly after 10 p.m., resulting in accumulation of about 2 inches. On Saturday, snow will continue until about 4 p.m. leading to accumulation about 5 inches between the two days.
Snow will reduce on Sunday, but temperatures will remain below freezing. On Monday, temperatures are expected to warm slightly, but snow or freezing rain is still possible.
Washington State Patrol is responding to several collisions on highways and state routes in Walla Walla and throughout the region due to inclement weather. No serious injuries have been reported at this time, and most of the incidents involve vehicle damage, according to state troopers.
“We are seeing a huge increase in collisions due to the snow and ice,” said Trooper Daniel Mosqueda. "The common denominator between most of these collisions is the drivers are traveling too fast for roadway conditions and they're not they're not increasing their following distance. Drivers should increase their following distance, decrease speed and avoid any abrupt steering maneuvers like breaking."
“The best advice we can give for motorists right now is if you don't have to drive don't do it,” added Mosqueda.