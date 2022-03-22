Pressure was building: The cost of doing business was escalating, each year brought new regulations and groundwater supplies in Harney County were steeply declining, prompting agencies to move toward limits on well-drilling.
Shane and Crystal Otley, who raise cattle and hay near the town of Burns, said ranching in Oregon has become more and more difficult.
“The state is going in a direction where it’s hard to do business here,” said Shane Otley, 46.
This winter, the Otleys also were eyeing House Bill 4002, a proposal in the Oregon Legislature to end the agricultural overtime exemption. Shane Otley testified against the bill, estimating it would increase his business costs by 38%. The bill passed the House and Senate and awaits the governor’s signature.
“It just adds another thorn in the bucket,” said Otley.
Shane and Crystal have long considered moving to another state, but until recently, it’s just been talk.
Now, the Otleys are selling their ranch.
The family received an offer and expect to close the deal April 15. Meanwhile, they’ve been visiting other states, looking for the right place to start fresh.
Shane Otley said leaving won’t be easy. He’s a fourth-generation farmer with Oregon roots. But he said he wants to keep his business alive and give his daughters their best chance at pursuing farming somewhere with lower costs and tax burdens.
The Otleys aren’t the only farmers leaving the West Coast. Farmers fed up with the regulatory climate in California, Oregon and Washington have for years threatened to move away. But is that actually happening? Yes and no.
No, farm experts say there does not appear to be a mass exodus of farmers leaving the West Coast states. Calling it that would be hyperbole.
But yes, farmers are trickling out, and industry leaders say it’s been happening more during the past few years.
There’s no single reason. Farmers cite a constellation of motivations for moving: seeking less crowded places, political concerns, COVID protocols, estate taxes, regulations and associated costs, opportunities for expansion, “climate migrants” fleeing drought and farmers seeking more secure water supplies.
The common thread is that farmers are moving to places where they believe their businesses, and families, can better thrive.
Farm migration
According to U.S. Census Bureau data, between summers 2020 to 2021, 4.3 million U.S. residents moved from one state to another. California and Washington lost residents to net out-migration, while the South and Intermountain West grew in population.
This general population data, however, doesn’t reveal how many farmers moved.
Experts at nearly two dozen Western organizations — state departments of commerce, revenue, business and agriculture, along with nonprofits and associations — said they are not aware of any organization that tracks businesses relocating to other states.
“It’s challenging because businesses are not required to notify the state if they close or move out of state,” said Penny Thomas, spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Commerce.
Lynn Hamilton, professor of agribusiness at California Polytechnic University-San Luis Obispo, said rather than moving, farmers more commonly respond to pressures by consolidating, retiring early or phasing out labor-intensive crops in favor of machine-harvestable crops with higher profit margins.
Some operations, including vineyards, are especially hard to move, said Tawny Tesconi, executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau.
“As farmers, we can’t pick up the ground and move it,” said Shannon Douglass, a Glenn County farmer and first vice president of the California Farm Bureau Federation.
Dairy and livestock producers have moved in larger numbers.
According to USDA, between 2020 to 2021, California and Washington lost dairy cows while other states, including South Dakota and Texas, gained.
Ben Laine, vice president of dairy analysis at RaboResearch, said this can be attributed to increasing efficiency, farmers moving away from high-cost states and rising consumer demand for processed dairy products including cheese; many cheese plants are in or near the Midwest.
“It’s not the case that everybody’s bailing out of the West Coast,” Laine said. “Some are moving, but I don’t want to sound the alarm. California is and will continue to be the main dairy state.”
Although most farmers aren’t leaving, people with a bird’s eye view — experts at land-grant universities, farm groups and commodity commissions — said they have noticed an uptick in farmers moving during the past few years.
“People have talked about moving for years and years, but now people are actually doing it,” said Ryan Jacobsen, manager of the Fresno County Farm Bureau. “Statistically, it’s still probably a blip on the radar. But it’s crazy that it’s actually happening. Some people are pulling up stakes and moving out of here.”
