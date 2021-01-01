At Northwest ski areas amid a global pandemic, tailgating has become the new après-ski. After a day skiing at Mount Baker, Jessica Henson found herself in a parking lot surrounded by skiers and snowboarders grabbing lunch at their cars, some more elaborately than others. “[L]ots of people have insanely creative car setups,” she said. “From whole camping stoves and tables to simple PB&Js on the tailgate.”
Before the pandemic, skiers could pick up lunch or a hot beverage in base-area dining rooms. But with new restrictions in place at ski areas across Washington state, skiers and snowboarders are adapting; some are taking to heart resort guidance like the Summit at Snoqualmie’s recommendation to “use your vehicle as base camp.”
It’s just one of many changes ski areas have undergone in the past year, in an effort to reopen without becoming vectors for a virus that has killed over 273,000 Americans and more than 2,800 in Washington state. But is it really possible to ski safely in a pandemic?
“The bar of success is to open and stay open for the rest of the season,” said Marc Riddell, West Coast director of communications for Vail Resorts, the parent company of Stevens Pass.
Ski areas’ compliance with health directives — and visitors’ willingness to go along with them — will make the difference between a full ski season or one that, like last year’s, is cut short.
“We want to follow the rules”
Though outdoor activities generally present a low risk of COVID-19 transmission, ski resorts have been linked to outbreaks in Europe, and in a recent news briefing, the World Health Organization emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said that while skiing itself isn’t inherently high-risk, activities that often precede or immediately follow it can be. These include air travel, taking public transportation to or from ski areas, and socializing indoors after skiing.
At Mission Ridge in Wenatchee, marketing director Tony Hickok echoed this framing, saying that resorts have largely been tasked with restructuring “non-ski experiences.”
“The heart of the ski experience is skiing and the act of skiing or snowboarding is left unchanged,” he said. But points around it that present a risk for transmission have become areas of focus.
With this in mind, Crystal Mountain was the first ski area in the state to reopen at reduced capacity late last spring, proving it was possible to operate a ski area under physical distancing guidelines set by the state.
“Opening for spring skiing was definitely helpful in our planning process for this winter,” said Frank DeBerry, Crystal’s president and COO. “The main benefit was in helping us to understand our capacity to move people uphill on the lifts while allowing for appropriate spacing in the lines and on the chairs.” Information from resorts in Australia and New Zealand that had opened over the summer was also helpful in strategizing for winter, he said.
Now, Crystal is no longer an outlier, as many Washington ski areas reopen to the public. Several opened around Thanksgiving; others followed in the first week of December. All are operating under state-issued guidance specifically targeted toward gondola and chairlift operators, revised Nov. 16 to include procedures for loading and managing lines at ski lifts and gondolas. Ski resorts must also follow restaurant and retail guidance in base-area dining and equipment rental operations, and comply with the state’s face-covering order.