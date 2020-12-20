With federal emergency approval granted for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, Washington health officials now have a second tool in the fight against the virus.
And it’s one that’s more flexible and should help vaccinate smaller communities farther from major hospitals.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were created using the same technology, report similar effectiveness and produce comparable side effects.
But key differences — Moderna is more temperature-stable, can ship in smaller packages and does not require dilution — will shape where public health officials direct these important doses of vaccine and who has access.
“It’s just more manageable,” said Michele Roberts, the state Department of Health’s acting assistant secretary.
In its first week of shipments, the federal government plans to send out some 6 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine nationwide, Gen. Gustave Perna, the chief operating officer of federal vaccine program Operation Warp Speed, said in a Monday briefing. FDA approval for emergency use was granted Friday.
The number of Moderna doses are more than twice as many as were planned for Pfizer’s first week, reflecting the additional time the government had to plan for shipments from Moderna, Perna said.
Moderna’s vaccine was the first in the world to enter clinical trials, and Seattle was the inaugural site. The first volunteers were injected March 16 at Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute under the direction of senior investigator Dr. Lisa Jackson.
To see the vaccine gain emergency approval just nine months later is “incredible,” Jackson said.
“Now we can start fighting back and work on tamping down this raging epidemic.”
After initial trials found the vaccine was safe and elicited a strong immune response, nearly 200 people in the Seattle area joined almost 30,000 others at sites across the country to participate in the Phase 3 trials that showed the vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing coronavirus infection.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that gained emergency approval Dec. 11 is 95% effective.
Numbers that high are almost unheard of in the vaccine world.
“I would have never dared to hope for 95% effectiveness,” Jackson said.
But it’s not surprising results were so similar for the two vaccines because they both take the same approach to inducing immunity, she explained.
They rely on mass-produced snippets of genetic material, called messenger RNA (mRNA), that is the blueprint for the so-called spike protein that allows the novel coronavirus to latch onto and infect human cells.
The vaccines contain mRNA enveloped in tiny bubbles of lipid that can safely ferry the fragile cargo into the cells of a vaccinated person. The cells’ machinery then reads the blueprints and produces copies of the spike protein that embed themselves in the cell membranes.
The presence of the foreign proteins sets off alarm bells, and the immune system mounts a response that — hopefully — confers long-lasting protection against future infection.
“They want to mimic as closely as possible what the body sees or what the immune cells see when infected with an actual virus,” Jackson said.
The reason both vaccines need to be kept cold is that mRNA breaks down quickly.
Moderna has the advantage here because it was already working on another mRNA vaccine when the pandemic hit and had been experimenting with ways to make the formulation more heat-tolerant. Exactly how it accomplishes that is a trade secret.
“Each company has their own ways of making the synthetic mRNA and making the lipid capsule,” Jackson said.
Both vaccines appear to work well across a range of age, racial and ethnic groups. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for people 16 and older, while 18 is the youngest age to qualify for Moderna’s.