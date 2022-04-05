UMATILLA — The Umatilla River Trails Project is a system of paths connecting Umatilla, Hermiston, Stanfield and Echo to increase recreational opportunities and community livability. The project is on the way to becoming a reality.
“We’ve been working on the project for seven years,” said former Umatilla County Commissioner Bill Elfering, chair of the trails committee. “Now we have the first segment pretty well settled from the Columbia River to Hermiston. It’s about 7 miles, with views of the river most of the way. The stretch from Hermiston to Stanfield to Echo is still in the works.”
Public input was received through a survey and a meeting in October 2019. The plan then was to select one of five routes in 2020.
“COVID put us behind schedule,” Elfering said. “And the flood. But we’ve narrowed it down to three routes.”
He explained the trail, as much as possible, uses public rights of way, such as county roads and irrigation ditch embankments.
“We want as little impact on private property as possible," Elfering said. "We won’t condemn any at all. Some private landowners are welcoming. Others not so much.”
And the project needs grant searchers and writers to help with funding, and Elfering said there is money available for bicycle paths. But applications must wait for the engineering report by Anderson Perry. He also said the Umatilla County Planning Department has been involved from the beginning.
“They got us a $250,000 grant, which helped with matching funds," Elfering said.
“Umatilla and Hermiston have a lot of existing infrastructure which we can connect," Umatilla County Planning Director Robert Waldher said. "Hermiston’s parks will be incorporated into the trails, as the terminus of Phase I of the project.”
Stanfield and Echo are growing rapidly and developing infrastructure that can also be part of the project
“Echo had over 400 people at its Red to Red cross-country mountain bike event," he said. "That has a big economic impact.”
Longer term, Waldher said, the stretch from Hermiston to Stanfield will be more of a challenge.
"It’s subject to constraints, with industrial areas, the railroad and Highway 395," he explained. "But momentum is building. We have gotten technical assistance from the National Park Service and other federal agencies.”
The 2020 floods washed out the pedestrian bridge over the Umatilla River, but that is in the process of rebuilding. Still, Waldher said, the project is looking at sites for another footbridge over the Umatilla River
The river isn’t accessible on public land all along its length, so we need to cross over it," he said.
The project also is moving from concept to implementation.
"We’re refining the details and studying engineering," Waldher said. "Our implementation committee consists of two members from each of the four communities, plus two members from the county. We drove alternative routes (recently). The whole route from Umatilla to Echo will be around 25 miles long, depending on the alternatives selected."
The trails can benefit health, recreation and tourism, he said, but there are environmental and cultural surveys to conduct, and the trails have to be meet federal accessibility requirements.
While Waldher is involved, he said the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners does not want tax revenue going to the trails project, so the committee is seeking state and federal funding.
"Bringing it to fruition will be a lengthy process, but community support is there," he said.
“I probably won’t live to see it happen, but I’d like eventually to extend the trail all the way to Pendleton,” Elfering said. “It’s county road most of the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.