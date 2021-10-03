The first day for workers in Washington state to opt out of the WA Cares Fund started with a crash.
By 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, the state’s website to apply for an exemption to the new long-term care insurance benefit, was down. In a notice posted to the site, the state said technical teams were working to resolve the issue.
The main website for the WA Cares Fund is still working.
Washington’s new long-term-care program, funded by a mandatory payroll tax, was signed into law in 2019. Starting Jan. 1, 2022, employees will pay 58 cents for every $100 earned, to fund up to $36,500 in benefits for individuals to pay for home health care and other services.
Washington state workers who have an existing long-term care plan in place by Nov. 1 can apply for an exemption from the program through Dec. 31, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.