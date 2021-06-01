Before schools nationwide moved millions of students from classroom seats to screens, educators at Highline Public Schools in South King County wanted to expand online learning.
Back then, Highline saw an opportunity: Online education might be good for students who want more flexibility and independence than a traditional classroom setting.
Now, more than a year after districts nationwide cobbled their way through remote instruction, Highline sees even more reason to make good on its initial plan.
Yet researchers say some kids who learn online at the K-12 level don’t learn as much as they do in-person.
In Washington, remote learning during the pandemic was deemed so unsuccessful that Gov. Jay Inslee and state education officials are urging families to return — and many school districts are planning for entirely in-person learning next school year.
But Highline’s plan fits with a larger trend in Washington and across the country: School officials in urban and rural districts alike are moving to make online learning permanent.
Washington education officials have approved 59 new online learning programs this school year, up from 33 in 2019-20 and 21 in 2018-19.
One of Washington’s largest school districts, Lake Washington, is creating a new online school that will open for high schoolers this fall. Walla Walla launched an online-only option in 2020. And Richland School District is expanding its just-launched online school to allow students outside the district boundaries to enroll.
Families are insisting on online options, a demand that’s expected to linger even after a rocky school year spent mostly online.
By the end of April, after schools statewide were required to open their doors to students, only 68% of the state’s 1.1 million public school students had returned to classrooms on a part- or full-time basis, state data shows.
In Puget Sound-area classrooms in May, teachers reported showing up to teach to a class of two or three students while a majority of their classmates continued learning from home.
Many families of color say they aren’t ready to send their children back to a system that’s harmed them. Some students say they finally hit their stride with online learning. And others’ lives have changed so drastically from before the pandemic — they work to support their family, they care for younger siblings — that they feel they can’t go back to the classroom.
These are the students who are driving new demand for permanent remote alternatives.
New district-run programs promise to cater to any student who wants to enroll. But before the pandemic, research shows, online learning typically attracted a population of students who are more white, more affluent and far less likely to be enrolled in special education services than children in the general population. The online offerings were also dominated by for-profit education providers.
In Washington, 6,000 more students attended for-profit programs than past years.
Education researchers say that, for the most part, states didn’t find ways to overcome online learning’s pitfalls during the pandemic. They also didn’t increase oversight for existing online programs.
Michael Barbour, a researcher at the National Education Policy Center who has studied virtual education, said most legislative moves to boost accountability for virtual schools failed in legislatures this year. Instead, legislation that “tend(s) to open up the market more for corporate vendors” saw more success.
Some education and policy experts worry that creating dual tracks of online and in-person options could exacerbate academic divides between students of color and white peers. Surveys in several Puget Sound-area districts show a higher proportion of white families wanted to return to school buildings compared with families of color.
“Even in hybrid learning there is a significant portion of students who are still 100% remote. And those students tend to be students of color, and often students in poverty, students who are experiencing homelessness,” said Bree Dusseault, practitioner-in-residence at the Center on Reinventing Public Education, an education research center at the University of Washington, Bothell.
Districts should allocate resources to support a quality “remote learning experience or else they’re going to find that gaps in learning could widen, especially along lines of race and ability.”
To do online education right, experts say, states will need to wrestle with big questions. Do teacher training programs need to adapt and give teachers virtual learning tools? How do education leaders calculate the costs of a quality online education program compared to traditional schooling? Will these programs be equitable?
And the big one: What does an effective online program look like?
Pandemic lessons
As more schools move to develop permanent online options, many wonder if we have learned anything new about what “works” with online education — and what really doesn’t.
Education researchers point to a few take-aways: Access to a laptop and the internet are important but not sufficient. Students need to be engaged with interactive, collaborative lessons to stay on track, and feel connected to their school community. Educators should adapt to student feedback and their academic progress. And teachers should regularly check in with their students — and their parents and guardians.
Long lectures over Zoom are boring: Kids zone out or don’t show up. And replicating a traditional lesson plan in an online setting doesn’t always work.
But unfortunately, many experts say, these lessons are only anecdotal, gleaned from a handful of school district case studies or from interviews with teachers.
“It seems likely we will have more data about students’ and teachers’ use of online tools than ever before,” said Matthew Soldner, commissioner at the National Center for Education Evaluation and Regional Assistance, an arm of the U.S. Department of Education. But it’s hard to know how much of that data will be useful, he said.
Until recently, it had been more than a decade since researchers took a hard look at online education. The last time they did, what they found was disappointing: Very few studies looked at K-12 settings. A January review of the research had similar conclusions.
“The most conclusive thing we can say is we need to do more rigorous research on which kinds of distance learning programs work,” said the lead researcher, Sarah Sahni, principal researcher at the American Institutes for Research in Massachusetts.
Sahni’s study, which was commissioned by the Department of Education, found that only 15 studies out of 932 on online education met the department’s rigorous criteria for inclusion in the review. A broader look at hybrid programs, or data from this school year, would round out the picture, Sahni said.
That might prove difficult. Data collection was “limited to nonexistent” during the pandemic, said Luis Huerta, associate professor of education and public policy at Columbia University in New York.
Constantly evolving plans for remote learning and a lack of resources kept schools and researchers from collecting data on how well new or adapted teaching practices are working.
Many states, including Washington, suspended standardized testing during the pandemic, leaving a hole in educators’ and policy leaders’ understanding of where students sit academically.
“(Suspending testing) at least provided some relief to districts,” which didn’t have to worry about state accountability report cards, Huerta said. “But from a researcher’s perspective, that also led to us losing an opportunity to collect data from which we could learn.”