For 18-year-old Enrique Mora, a strong SAT score was supposed to be among the high-stakes barometers that would help determine how he’d spend life after high school.
Mora, a Port Angeles High School senior, knew that to get into a good college, he needed to take advanced courses and score well on a standardized test. So he collected free test-prep materials and studied hard.
But last fall, when standardized testing sites were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mora panicked. He hadn’t yet taken the SAT, which is usually required to get into the University of Washington, his top pick. He started thinking about community college. And he remembered conversations he’d had with military recruiters, who’d encouraged him to enlist.
Then, good news: He learned after applying to the UW that the university would not require a standardized test score for admission for the incoming freshman class of 2021.
On Tuesday, that policy became permanent at all of Washington’s public four-year institutions.
Beginning in fall 2021, UW, Washington State University, Central Washington University, Eastern Washington University, The Evergreen State College and Western Washington University will become permanently “test-optional.” Students can submit scores, but they won’t be penalized during the admissions process if they don’t; admissions officers say a high score might benefit a student who wouldn’t otherwise be offered admission, but typically scores won’t be used. And scores won’t determine students’ ability to earn scholarships or placement in university honors programs.
The policy change follows similar moves by public universities in Oregon, California and many other public and private colleges nationwide, and comes at the same time that UW announced that nearly 49,000 students applied for admission next school year, the biggest applicant pool ever.
The pandemic made taking these tests practically impossible, but permanently ending testing requirements signals a profound shift in how universities think about who to admit, experts say.
“Washington is doing it now, which is terrific,” said Jon Boeckenstedt, vice provost for enrollment management at Oregon State University and the author of a higher education blog that focuses on data and university policies. “Essentially [along] the whole West Coast you don’t need standardized tests to apply to public universities.”