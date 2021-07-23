Members of the Washington and Oregon fish and wildlife commissions will hold a virtual meeting next week to discuss policy for the shared waters of the Columbia River.
Four members of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission and three members of the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28.
Commission members will discuss draft language for shared conservation goals and management policies in the Columbia River, and receive updates from staff with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife about the impacts of different commercial and recreational fishing gears, as well as changes in fishing pressure over the past decade.
The meeting will be held via Zoom webinar. The public can tune in to the meeting at zoom.us/j/95834364815. Participants can also call in to the meeting at 253-215-8782 or 888-475-4499, then enter the webinar ID: 958-3436-4815.
No decisions are expected at this meeting, and no public comment will be taken.
To view the full agenda and for more information about the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, visit wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission.
For more information about the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission, visit dfw.state.or.us/agency/commission/.