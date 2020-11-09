Washington set a daily record for new coronavirus cases, with 1,777 new confirmed cases announced Saturday, and the state Department of Health warned that COVID-19 cases are spreading in the Puget Sound region.
In a written statement, the health agency said that the high numbers the state has seen over the past week reflect an overall surge that started in mid-September. King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are currently the hot spots in the region, officials said.
“COVID-19 is currently spreading very quickly in Washington state,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “We are very concerned that disease transmission will only grow over the next few weeks with the holidays coming up. The threat to overwhelming not just our hospital systems, but our ability to do contact tracing, is real. We need everyone in Washington state to take action now to stop the spread.”
The update brings the state’s totals to more than 116,000 confirmed cases and 2,439 deaths.
Oregon spiraling, too
In Oregon, meanwhile, health officials reported 874 new coronavirus cases Sunday, the second-highest daily total of the pandemic following a record 988 cases on Saturday.
One new death was recorded Sunday, The Oregonian reported. At least 730 residents have died of the coronavirus and the total number of infections has surpassed 49,500.
Oregon’s totals come as the U.S. set another record for the daily number of coronavirus cases Saturday, reporting more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University. It was the fourth day in a row with new cases surpassing 100,000.
State officials plan new restrictions in at least five counties starting Wednesday.
The restrictions include halting visitations to long-term care facilities, reducing the capacity of indoor dining at restaurants to 50 people, encouraging all businesses to mandate work from home and urging Oregonians not to gather with people who do not live in their household, but if they do to limit it to six people. These measures will affect Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Jackson and Umatilla counties.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.