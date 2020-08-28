SPOKANE — The Washington State Department of Health has enlisted several private firms to support local case-investigation and contact-tracing efforts across the state.
The agreement with Mathematica, Comagine Health and Allegis will boost the state’s contact-tracing efforts through Feb. 1, when the firms’ six-month contract is set to expire.
So far in the pandemic, National Guard members, reassigned state employees, volunteers and staff members from the Department of Health have been doing much of the state’s contact-tracing work.
Cynthia Harry, a director at the Department of Health, said that at any point during the pandemic the state health department was doing case-investigation and contact-tracing work for between 30% and 60% of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The work done by Mathematica, Comagine Health and Allegis will be paid for with funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Managers and supervisors have been hired, and the first group of contact tracers will begin training on Sept. 7.