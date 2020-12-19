By The Spokesman-Review
OLYMPIA — Washington’s Employment Security Department received a critical audit for its handling of money lost to hackers in the spring.
The state paid out some $600 million in early May to false or stolen identities, likely international swindlers with personal information stolen from previous data breaches around the country.
Auditors estimated about $250 million had been recovered at the time they were reviewing the books, although ESD Commissioner Suzi LaVine said Friday the recovery amount is now up to $357 million “and rising.”
More audits are underway, State Auditor Pat McCarthy said: “We are still learning about what happened and vetting the information. I expect more clarity in the months to come.”
Those findings, in the overall State Financial Audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, come as the department grapples with a more recent problem after some 26,000 people were notified they might be forced to repay some of their benefits.
The notices come from them being placed in the wrong program as the department tried to handlle the state’s regular unemployment benefits system and a separate federal program to cover people the state didn’t.
While the department says most of them may in fact owe nothing if they supply the proper information, they were threatened with collection action like garnishment if they don’t.
Karrah Galaviz, a paraeducator who was laid off in March when schools were shut down, and her husband Luis Galaviz-Torres, a construction worker who was just going back to work from the winter slowdown when the pandemic hit, have been notified that together they could owe $27,000.
When they signed up, Karrah Galaviz said, the system prompted them to file for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA.
“We were just following the prompts,” Karrah Galaviz said. After receiving the notice in November that they could owe money due to overpayments, she said she tried to contact the department and eventually had to settle for requesting a callback.
“When I signed on, (a callback) was two weeks out. Nobody ended up calling me.”
Washington was among the first states to be hit by hackers and it helped the federal government and other states prevent more thefts, ESD Commissioner Suzi LaVine said Friday.
Gov. Jay Inslee and his staff are reviewing the state audit, although many of its recommendations have already been implemented, said Tara Lee, the governor’s communications director.
After falling victim to the fraud, the department required increased verification of an applicant’s identity. But those stronger ID requirements are also a reason some unemployed workers saw their benefits stopped or are being told they may need to repay them.
About 26,000 people were notified in the first two weeks of November that their benefits might be reduced or suspended. They were asked to supply more information or reapply for state benefits.
This fall, the federal government required anyone eligible for state benefits to be moved from the federal to the state plan. Those people were sent a form letter telling them they had to take action to move between the programs.
Only about half did, said ESD spokesman Nick Demerice. The half who didn’t were told if they were denied federal benefits retroactive to the time when they became eligible for state benefits.
The problem with the notices, according to Juliana Matthews-Repp, managing attorney for the Unemployment Law Project Spokane, is that they were poorly worded. The language was confusing, particularly for people who speak English as a second language.
At one point, a third of calls to the project office in Spokane involved people worried they were being ordered to pay money they didn’t have for a problem they didn’t understand.
Demerice said the letters contained “standard language that we are legally required to use.” But after two weeks, they put the notifications on pause.
“A 50% response rate was not good,” he said.
In fact, most people who received the notices will not be required to pay back anything if they provide the department with information needed to switch them to state benefits, Demerice said. Instead, they’ll start receiving state benefits and the state will reimburse the federal government for earlier payments to the unemployed worker.
Compounding the problem is the estimated overpayments include the $600 weekly PUA payments. But people who are eligible for state benefits were also eligible for that payment, so switching from PUA to the state system will cancel that obligation.
For workers who received notices to provide further proof of identification, those obligations should go away when their identity is verified, he said.
If they weren’t truthful about their unemployment record or why they lost their job, they could be responsible for an overpayment.
“Anyone who does owe something, we will work out incredibly generous terms,” Demerice said.