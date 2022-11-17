Slick roads and widespread freezing fog greeted Walla Walla Valley residents this morning, but officials are forecasting a return to a weather patten of sunny, but cold, days for the weekend.
"(Slick conditions) probably surprised a few people," said meteorologist Joe Solomon of the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
Some residents likely didn't realize how slick the roads were until they were driving on them, he said, but the weather pattern is expected to change about mid-day and early this afternoon.
The weather service had issued warnings Wednesday about the pending freezing fog in the area, but this was likely the biggest widespread event for the season so far, Solomon said.
"We should start seeing sunshine again tomorrow and throughout the weekend but still on the cold side," he said.
So far, there is no reason to expect a repeat of icy roads for Friday morning.
However, Solomon said, motorists in Central Oregon and the Blue Mountains should be mindful of road conditions when they travel.
