DRYDEN — A 60-year-old Walla Walla man died Saturday, July 30, attempting to tube through rapids on the Wenatchee River.
The man, identified by the Chelan County Coroner as John D. Keithley, fell off his inner tube about 1:30 p.m. in the Rock 'n' Roll rapids a half mile upstream from the Dryden Dam, said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management.
Keithley, who was with a group of six, struggled to reach the shore and became separated from the group in the rapids. He was found floating facedown by a member of the group and then helped to shore by a passing commercial raft, Reinfeld said.
He was brought to shore where CPR was attempted for about an hour, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The group was unfamiliar with the area and did not wear life jackets, including Keithley, Reinfeld said.
Keithley is likely the fifth person to drown this year in Chelan County — a missing kayaker last seen on Lake Chelan is presumed dead. Asked if five drownings is near a record total for a year, Coroner Wayne Harris said “Yes, it seems like it’s the most we’ve had in a single year.”
That figure nearly increased to six Sunday. A man almost drowned in Manson, but responders revived the man and transported him to a hospital, Harris said.
An analysis of Wenatchee World archives found about two-thirds of people who drowned while recreating on the Wenatchee River did not wear a life jacket.
The analysis shows 34 recreation-related drownings, like kayaking, tubing or swimming, since 1994: 22 did not wear life jackets, six wore life jackets and in six deaths it was unclear if the person wore a life jacket.
The research found all drownings in the Wenatchee River, including those involving vehicle accidents, totals at least 44.
