Walla Walla Valley could see record-breaking temperatures this weekend, with a high of at least 108 degrees Sunday and 111 degrees Monday, according the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon.
The hottest day in June previously recorded was 113 degrees on June 28, 2015, at the Walla Walla Airport, the NWS said.
Temperatures will steadily increase leading up to the weekend, with highs in the 90s. An excessive heat watch will be in effect in the Columbia Basin from Friday afternoon through Tuesday evening, with nighttime lows providing little relief.
Washington State Department of Health recommends:
- Check your HVAC systems and/or have a backup in case of HVAC failure. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.
- Wear light clothing.
- Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun. Awnings or louvers can reduce the heat entering a house by as much as 80%.
- Avoid strenuous activities.
- Take frequent breaks when working outdoors.
- Drink plenty of fluids, avoiding beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine or a lot of sugar.
- Never leave people or pets in a closed car.
- Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Where to beat the heat
- Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool at 505 E Rees Ave., Walla Walla.
- Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center at 200 Dehaven St., Milton-Freewater.
- The YMCA at 340 S Park St., Walla Walla.
- Milton-Freewater Splash Pad at 17 NE 8th Ave, Milton-Freewater