M-F Splash Pad Opens
Buy Now

Hattie Hasenbank was one of a few kids who enjoyed the new splash pad in Milton-Freewater Wednesday afternoon, May 26, 2021. The Milton-Freewater Rotary Club raised the money and the generosity of the community allowed the project to grow from a basic model to a splash pad worth more than $100,000.

 U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN

Walla Walla Valley could see record-breaking temperatures this weekend, with a high of at least 108 degrees Sunday and 111 degrees Monday, according the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon.

The hottest day in June previously recorded was 113 degrees on June 28, 2015, at the Walla Walla Airport, the NWS said.

Temperatures will steadily increase leading up to the weekend, with highs in the 90s. An excessive heat watch will be in effect in the Columbia Basin from Friday afternoon through Tuesday evening, with nighttime lows providing little relief.

Washington State Department of Health recommends:

  • Check your HVAC systems and/or have a backup in case of HVAC failure. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.
  • Wear light clothing.
  • Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun. Awnings or louvers can reduce the heat entering a house by as much as 80%.
  • Avoid strenuous activities.
  • Take frequent breaks when working outdoors.
  • Drink plenty of fluids, avoiding beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine or a lot of sugar.
  • Never leave people or pets in a closed car.
  • Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Where to beat the heat

Margaux Maxwell reports for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and the Yakima Herald-Republic. She can be reached at margauxmaxwell@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Digital News Director

Margaux Maxwell reports for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and the Yakima Herald-Republic. She can be reached at margauxmaxwell@wwub.com.