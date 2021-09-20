PASCO — The Baby Yoda craze has spread to Pasco in the form of an eight-acre “Mandalorian” corn maze.
Middleton Six Sons Farms carved the timely-themed maze for its annual fall festival at 1050 Pasco-Kahlotus Road in Pasco.
“The last 2 years have been tough for both kids and adults — we wanted to offer a fun place to let your imagination come to life!” said a post on the Middleton Farms Fall Festival’s Facebook page.
The Mandalorian is a Star Wars spin-off TV series that streams on Disney Plus, featuring a bounty hunter hired to find “The Child” — who’s come to be known as Baby Yoda.
The festival runs through Oct. 31.
If the massive corn maze is too much for the youngest adventurers, there also is a maze designed for smaller kids.
The festival also offers hay rides, a pumpkin patch, a grain train, a barrel train, slides, ball pits and more.
Food, drinks and homemade cider and donuts are available for purchase on site.
Admission for both the fall fest and sunflower fest is $12.95 Thursday through Friday and $13.95 Saturday and Sunday for those 3 and older.
If buying at the gate rather than on Middleton’s ticketing site, an additional $2 will be added.
Admission also includes entry to the sunflower field that is open only on weekends through Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, go to middfarmfest.com.
