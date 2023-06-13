The Hat Rock Fire, which began in Umatilla County near Hermiston, crossed into Walla Walla County on Tuesday night, June 13, and is threatening homes near Touchet, according to a Washington State Fire Marshal's Office news release.
The release, issued at 11:08 p.m., said state fire resources have been mobilized to support area firefighters working to contain the Hat Rock Fire.
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state resources at 10:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Rusty Watt of Walla Walla County Fire District 6.
According to the news release, the Hat Rock Fire began about 11 a.m. northeast of Hermiston and crossed into Washington about 8 p.m.
This fire is estimated at 8,500 acres and growing, the release said. The fire is burning in grass and brush and, in addition to homes, is threatening infrastructure, power lines and crops. Level 1 evacuations are in effect at this time. Cause of the fire is under investigation.
No other details were available as of midnight Wednesday, June 14.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation notice for areas in Juniper Canyon along Hartle, Wallula and Hatchgrade roads because of the Hat Rock Fire that started Tuesday, June 13, in northern Umatilla County.
As of Tuesday evening, officials said the fire stands at about 10,000 acres.
The evacuation is not mandatory, but a notice of immediate evacuation, which means occupants are being requested and instructed to leave the area now for their own safety.
Deputies and search and rescue members are going door to door advising occupants to evacuate the area, the sheriff's office reported. The city of Hermiston has opened the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center for anyone evacuated who needs shelter.
The center is at 1705 E. Airport Road in Hermiston.
The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has mobilized six task forces and the OSFM Green Incident Management Team to the Hat Rock Fire as well as the Mount Hebron Fire in Pendleton, according to the latest update from Umatilla County Fire District No. 1.
Gov. Tina Kotek this evening declared a conflagration for the Hat Rock Fire and Mount Hebron Fire in Umatilla County.
Residents of Hat Rock RV Park no longer are under an evacuation notice and may return to their homes.
"There could be hot spots that flare up through the night," according to the fire district, "so if you see anything please do contact us or the Hat Rock Park ranger."
The total area burned is estimated at 10,000 acres and is in Juniper Canyon heading toward the Washington state line.
The high winds and low visibility have grounded the K-MAX helicopter from La Grande and two aircraft the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sent to fight the blaze.
Fire District No. 1 reported it received a call at 10:59 a.m. for a brush fire on U.S. 730 near Oregon Highway 37. The fire district reported its crews are battling the fire in multiple divisions along U.S. 730 and numerous local agencies are assisting, including the Walla Walla Fire Department.
The fire promoted the closure of U.S. 730 near the state park. About 7:30 p.m., authorities halted traffic from going south of Wallula Junction on U.S. 730.
Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, Echo Fire Department, Irrigon Fire Department, Boardman Fire Rescue District, Pendleton Fire and Ambulance, Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District, East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District and Umatilla Tribal Fire Department each sent crews and equipment to the Hat Rock Fire.
In addition to the WWFD, the Oregon Department of Forestry, Gilliam County Fire Services, Oregon and Oregon National Guard also have provided resources.
"Firefighters are being challenged by gusty winds and low relative humidity," according to the State Fire Marshal, which also asks everyone to pay attention to these conditions and take the necessary precautions to avoid sparking a fire.
Authorities are urging residents to check the National Weather Service website for forecasts and possible red flag warnings.
ODOT reported drivers should check TripCheck.com or call 511/800-977-6368 for updates. Outside of Oregon, call 503-588-2941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.