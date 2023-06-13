Gusting winds Tuesday afternoon fanned the flames of two wildfires in rural Benton County.
Extra Washington state fire crews were heading to a blaze that had blackened an estimated 1,000 acres south of Finley as of 6 p.m., and homes were being threatened. Residents in the Hover and Hansen road areas were being warned that they should be ready to evacuate.
Another fire was burning along McBee Grade south of Interstate 82 near Benton City. The fires started within an hour of each other Tuesday afternoon. Smoke and blowing dust were polluting the Tri-Cities late in the afternoon.
Air quality in Benton County was rated as “good” at 3 p.m. but by 5 p.m. air monitors in Kennewick and Burbank in Walla Walla County showed the air quality as deteriorating to a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as seniors, children and people with chronic illnesses. Dry conditions and 20-mph sustained winds have driven both fires through sagebrush and dry grasses.
Benton County Fire District 1 was dispatched about 2:15 p.m. to several reports of wildland fires south of Finley. The fire started as three acres behind a ridge near Hover Park, and quickly expanded to about 1,000 acres, said Jenna Kochenauer, the public information officer for the district.
It has headed toward the Columbia River and is burning Russian olive trees and brush and near orchards in the area. As of 4:45 p.m., it was just 10% contained. Firefighters are asking people to avoid Hover Park because the fire is heading in that direction.
A statewide mobilization and five wildland strike teams were approved to come to the area, Kochenauer said. The Washington state Fire Marshal’s Office reported at 6 p.m. that four strike teams and aircraft had been ordered and that the fire would be managed by an incident command team.
Yakima Valley, Oregon fires
A second blaze started about 2:45 p.m. on the McBee Grade near Interstate 82. It’s unclear how big the fire was when firefighters arrived.
The two fires are in addition to the nearly 2,000-acre wildland fire near Highway 730 in Umatilla County, Ore., plus a second fire in Umatilla County, the Mount Hebron fire near Pendleton. Both were burning since midday Tuesday.
People in the Juniper Canyon area near the Hat Rock fire were ordered to evacuate at 7 p.m., and officials were going door to door to notify them. A shelter was opened in Hermiston.
The plume of smoke from that blaze was visible from Coffin Road south of Kennewick. Tuesday evening the Oregon state fire marshal sent an incident management team to Umatilla County and Gov.
Tina Kotek used the Emergency Conflagration Act to allow additional firefighters and equipment also to be sent. “The Hat Rock and Mount Hebron fires have been growing rapidly due to the dry, windy conditions in Umatilla County,” said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. As of 7 p.m. the Mount Hebron fire was 70% contained, with a hay shed, at least one other outbuilding and two vehicles burned.
Wildfire danger is high in much of southeastern Washington and south into Oregon because of the strong winds forecast through 11 p.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service also issued a red flag fire warning between Connell and Pendleton on one side and between Yakima and Walla Walla on the other side. Officials feared that fires would spread quickly because of temperatures in the low 90s, dry vegetation, wind and low humidity.
